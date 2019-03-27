Brea Beal wins 3rd consecutive Ms. basketball award

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

While Brea Beal was preparing for the McDonalds all-American game, She received her third straight Ms. basketball award.

Beal becomes the third high school girl to win the prestigious Ms. basketball award. She received 322 votes.

Beal averaged 26 points and 14 rebounds for Rock Island while guiding them to a 30-2 record.

Beal becomes the second female basketball player to win the Ms. basketball award 3 times. The other person was Candace Parker.

Beal’s 322 voting points were more than the next four girls finishers combined.

Ms. Basketball Illinois 2019 voting results

99 ballots cast, first-place votes in parentheses; 5-3-1 vote value.

Top 10

1. Brea Beal, Rock Island, senior, 322 points (51)

2. Anaya Peoples, Danville Schlarman, senior, 170 (13)

3. Angela Dugalic, Maine West, junior, 50 (6)

4. Tenley Dowell, Morton, senior, 42 (4)

5. Rachel Kent, Maine West, senior, 34 (3)

6. Annie Stritzel, Nazareth, senior, 33 (4)

7. Jordan King, Rockton Hononegah, senior, 31 (2)

8. Darrione Rogers, Lake Park, junior, 21 (1)

9. Sammi Matoush, Hillsboro, senior, 14

10 (tie). Halle Douglass, Lake Forest, junior, 11 (2)

10 (tie). Camryn Taylor, Peoria Richwoods, senior, 11