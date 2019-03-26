Teen dies after accidentally shooting herself at gun club, police say
The emergency crews found Haley McManus suffering from a gunshot wound. The girl later died at a hospital.
Sheriff Stacy Weber said Monday that Haley was accompanied by her father and that both were target shooting.
Weber’s office says the incident is being treated as an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound. No crime or negligence is suspected.
The teen lived in nearby Fort Madison. Autopsy results are pending.
A phone number listed for the gun club rang unanswered Monday.
