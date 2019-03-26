× Spring fever on track through Thursday… Rainfall, too by the work week’s end

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue this week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Bountiful sunshine with some very pleasant spring air has highlighted our Tuesday as temperatures are just getting over the 50 degree mark this afternoon. We’ll see the mercury drop around the freezing mark before a warm breeze developing tomorrow soars numbers in the lower 60s.

Skies will remain bright on Wednesday before we see an increase in clouds that night into Thursday. These clouds are part of the next system that is on track to bring a few scattered showers as early as Thursday. Despite the chance, temperatures will return in the 60s for daytime highs.

I’m still expecting the coverage to increase heading into Friday and Friday night as well as the intensity. This is due to the combination of not only Pacific moisture but the moisture streaming northbound from the Gulf of Mexico. Early estimates are still ranging over an inch. The track will be the key in determining if new rises on tributary rivers are likely followed by another slower rise on the Mississippi River.

Big chill in temperatures still on track this weekend with the wind and lower 40s both Saturday and Sunday.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

