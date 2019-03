× Prospect Park freshly stocked with trout

MOLINE, Illinois- The Illinois Department of Natural Resources will be closing the Prospect Park Pond to stock it with trout.

The DNR stocked the pond with around 700 pounds of trout Tuesday, March 26.

The pond will reopen on April 6 when trout season officially begins.

The park is expecting hundreds of visitors on that day until then the pond is closed to the public and fishing is not allowed.

The park will remain open in the meantime.