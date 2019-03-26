× Missing 16-year-old from Henderson County found alive and well

Update (March 26, 10:30 a.m.) OQUAWKA, Illinois — Payton Watson was found alive and well according to a press release from the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.

No foul play is expected.

Earlier: Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old girl who was reported missing south of the Quad Cities.

Payton E. Watson was reported missing on Sunday, March 24 at 10 p.m., according to a statement from Chief Deputy Matt Link with the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office. Her parents reported her missing.

Payton is described as having blond hair and brown eyes, standing 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds.

Deputy Link said as of Tuesday there was no suspicion of foul play and no indicator that she was in immediate danger. Her cellphone was last pinged in the Monmouth, Illinois area.

If you have any information on Payton’s whereabouts, you are asked to call the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office at 309-867-4291, Henderson County Crime Stoppers at 309-867-6202, your local law enforcement, or 911.