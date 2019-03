This photo gallery is a collection of memories from devastating flooding from 1993, known as “The Great Flood of 1993.”

According to the National Weather Service, the flood spanned across nine states and 400,000 square miles, including the Quad Cities.

In 1993 the river crested in Rock Island at 22.63 feet on July 9, according to the NWS river flooding history.