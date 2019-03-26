× Moline planning and development director Ray Forsythe leaving after 14 years

MOLINE, Illinois — Ray Forsythe, the planning and development director for Moline for the past 14 years, is leaving for a position in Washington, Illinois.

Washington Mayor Gary Manier confirmed the change. He said Forsythe was their number one pick to fill their city administrator position.

“We’ve been looking since August,” Manier said. “Ray won because of his economic development background.”

Forsythe was hired by the City of Washington after the City Council voted to approve a two year contract on March 25, according to a report by the Peoria Journal Star. Forsythe has been Moline’s planning and development director since 2005.

Manier said the I-74 bridge project, restaurants and other small projects set Forsythe apart from the other candidates. Forsythe was chosen from finalists selected by a third party recruiting firm called S. Renee Narloch & Associates, according to the PJS.

A statement from the City of Moline was not available at the time of this story’s publication. News 8 has contacted city officials for comment.

