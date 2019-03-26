× In the Kitchen with Fareway: White Fish

MOLINE, Illinois– It’s the period of Lent, and Caitlyn Ferin from Fareway Food Stores is showing us her final recipe for something easy you can make at this time: white fish.

Health Benefits

* Lean protein

* Mild flavor

Helpful Hints

* Choose white fish if you’re looking for recipe versatility. Since the flavor is delicate, it works well with almost any flavor or seasoning.

* White fish typically takes on the flavor of it’s seasoning without having a strong flavor of its own.

* Consider the filet’s thickness. If you’re new to cooking fish, a thinner, faster cooking filet may leave less room for error.

Easy Prep

* Bake for 15 minutes at 400°F or sauté over medium heat until opaque and it flakes easily with a fork.

* Replace your typical taco fillings with white fish to help meet the 2–3 recommended weekly servings of seafood.

For more facts on fish, click here.