Hennepin Canal breach construction won’t begin until April at the earliest

BUREAU COUNTY, Illinois — The breach crisis at the Hennepin Canal is under control, but repair construction will have to wait according to the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

Officials are currently creating a permanent repair design to fix the breach, Ed Cross, spokesperson for the DNR, told News 8 on March 25.

However, construction won’t begin until after April 15th, he said. This date is set on the assumption that the weather will cooperate. Repairs may have to wait longer if it doesn’t.

A breach in the canal wall sometime on or before Feb. 25 caused torrents of water to stream onto a nearby farm and into Bureau Creek.

Now, crews have bypassed the breach area by damming up the area of the breach and piping water around it.

The walking path in this area will be closed until the breach is mended.