Event celebrating leaders of the Quad Cities coming up on April 4

BETTENDORF, Iowa — An event aimed at celebrating those who make the Quad Cities a better place to live will be hosted by News 8’s Angie Sharp on April 4.

The Athena + Male Champion of Change Awards will be held Thursday, April 4 at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch, a presentation by Athena International president Andrea Connor, then the Champion of Change awards, and a reception with award recipients.

The finalists include Nancy Bellenger, Dr. Kit Evans Ford, Janet Sichterman, Heidi Storl, and Gwen Tombergs.

