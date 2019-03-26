Bump stock ban officially in effect

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A federal ban on bump stocks took effect on March 26.

possession of a bump stock is now considered a felony, if found guilty the offender could be sentenced to up to 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Bump stocks are gun attachments that allow shooters to fire semi-automatic rifles continuously with only one pull of the trigger.

In December, the justice department ruled that an existing ban on fully automatic weapons also applied to bump stocks.

Owners were given 90 days to turn in their bump stocks or destroy them, that grace period ended March 26.

Multiple groups that support gun rights have issued an emergency request challenging the ban in the supreme court.