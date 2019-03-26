8 in the Air: What the Mississippi River is covering in flood waters

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- On Monday, March 25 the Mississippi River was sitting at major flood stage - 18.5 feet.

At 16 feet, the water starts to cover Credit Island. On Monday, roadways and the lodge on Credit Island were covered in rising flood waters.

At 17.5 feet, railroad traffic is affected, causing trains to move slowly through flooded areas.

8 in the Air: The Mississippi before a flood

At 18.5 feet, most of LeClaire Park is under water. On Monday, flood waters were also surrounding Modern Woodmen Park.

Flooding is expected to last through April.

