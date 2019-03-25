YOUR MONEY with Mark: The Madness of Venezuela’s Economy and Basketball Bracket Bets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

When it comes to YOUR MONEY, we want to take it a step further. That's why Mark Grywacheski appears on Good Morning Quad Cities every Monday to give us his analysis of the latest business, economic, and financial news.

On Monday, March 25th, Mark told us about the economic and humanitarian crisis happening in Venezuela right now and explained why 94% of the population now lives in poverty. He also gave us some fun facts when it comes to March Madness - how many brackets have been filled out, how many bets have been placed, and how much productivity is being lost at work (sorry boss)!

