Woman stabbed during fight near entrance of Davenport Walmart

DAVENPORT, Iowa — A woman was stabbed during a fight near the entrance of Davenport Walmart.

There were about 10 to 12 people involved in a fight on Sunday, March 24 around 10:10 p.m., according to a statement from the Davenport Police Department. Police were called to 3100 block of West Kimberly Road to respond to the fight, but the crowd broke up before officers arrived.

Police said one woman was stabbed during the fight. She was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125.