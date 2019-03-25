× West Liberty PD raising money for Autism Awareness with special patches

WEST LIBERTY- West Liberty Police are selling what they call “Special Edition Autism Awareness patches” to benefit the University of Iowa.

World Autism Awareness Day is Tuesday, April 2, this year. The West Liberty PD is selling patches for $20 if you want to help spread awareness!

You can get a patch by sending the money in a self-addressed stamped envelope with a check for the $20.

Just send the letter to:

WLPD- Autism patch.

409 North Calhoun Street.

West Liberty Iowa, 52776.

WLPD says “an estimated 1 in 59 children in the United States have Autism.”

“The West Liberty PD is proud to offer our support to those affected with ASD”