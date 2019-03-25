× Wells Elementary has found its new principal

EAST MOLINE- The East Moline School District has voted unanimously to approve a new principal.

The East Moline School District 37 Board of Education voted unanimously to appointment Kenneth Spranger as the new principal of Wells Elementary School.

Kenneth is the principal of North Ranch Elementary School in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“Kenneth is originally from the Quad Cities. He graduated from Moline High School in 1998, Monmouth College with a Bachelor of Arts in 2003, Western Illinois University with a Bachelor of Science in 2006, and Northern Arizona University with a Master of Science in Educational Leadership in 2013.”

According to the release, Kenneth will start the job in July 2019.