Warming on track in the days ahead… Big rains likely before the weekend

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue this week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

The broken cloudiness this morning has given way to full blown sun this afternoon. Still, a light jacket is in order as a northeast breeze will not allow temperatures to get out of the 40s. This will lead to a frosty night with lows in the 20s under clear skies.

By Tuesday, temperatures will inch up a bit more before we take a giant leap in numbers both Wednesday and Thursday with highs in the 60s.

However, these warm steering winds aloft will also carry waves of energy in the form of showers and thunderstorms. The best coverage is later Friday into Friday night before cooler 40s spill in and dry things out for the upcoming weekend. The big concern will be the possibility of heavy rainfall with a small handful of computer models hinting around 1 to 2 inches for parts of the area. Naturally, this will aggravate the smaller rivers and tributaries even more. The track will be the key.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

