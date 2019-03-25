Studio 8 Live Session: Grant Maloy Smith

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

American roots artist Grant Maloy Smith made his way to the Quad Cities from his east coast home Rhode Island, introducing fans to his latest album.

The singer/songwriter composes music with country-roots, a blend which he describes as a mix of country, bluegrass, folk and pop.

His new album "Dust Bowl - American Stories" was on the Billboard charts for 17 weeks, landing in the top 10 on the Americana/Folk Album Sales chart for several weeks.

