Polar Plungers make the plunge in Rock Island for Special Olympics athletes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- The Polar Plunge season has raised $2 million so far in Illinois.

On Sunday, March 24, people gathered at Wick's Lake for the annual Polar Plunge, which benefits the Special Olympics. The water was a chilly 46 degrees that day, but that didn't stop people from getting involved and helping to support the organization.

One participant, Mary Schreiner, said the 2019 plunge was her sixth year participating. She and three others participated as "Team Maddox," dressed as sharks and making the plunge on behalf of a loved one.

All proceeds benefit thousands of Special Olympics athletes.