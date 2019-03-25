Iowa man sought in shotgun slayings of 2 people in Nebraska

An affidavit in support of an arrest warrant says Jangir used a stolen shotgun to kill Randal and Annette Grimes on Saturday morning in the village of Douglas. Their bodies were discovered by a sheriff’s deputy who was checking on an aborted call to 911.

The affidavit says Randal and Annette Grimes were the parents of a woman Jangir was living with in Sioux City, Iowa, until she moved out March 12. The affidavit says she told officers Jangir threatened to kill her and her parents if she ever left him.