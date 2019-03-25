Iowa-bound I-74 bridge reduced to one lane

Posted 1:33 pm, March 25, 2019, by , Updated at 01:37PM, March 25, 2019

BETTENDORF- Beginning March 26 the Iowa-bound I-74 bridge will be reduced to one lane. A press release from the Iowa Department of Transportation outlines the traffic changes.

Drivers heading into downtown Bettendorf need to take Exit 4 to Grant Street/U.S. 67.

To get back onto I-74, follow the detour signs to 14th Street and turn left onto Kimberly Road, then right on Middle Road to access the westbound 1-74 ramp.

Trucks need to take Kimberly Road to Spruce Hills Road to access westbound I-74.

The traffic reroute is expected to last through May 2019. Drivers need to be careful as they move through construction zones. Anyone traveling on I-74 or Kimberly Road should plan for longer commutes and watch out for construction workers.

 

