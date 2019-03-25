Governor J.B. Pritzker to discuss the Illinois ‘move over’ law at 11 a.m.

CHICAGO — Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker plans to talk about the state’s “move over” law.

The “move over” law, otherwise known as Scott’s Law, is in place to force drivers to move over for emergency vehicles who are pulled over on the side of the road. The law states that drivers must give a lane of space for any emergency or maintenance vehicle that is stopped.

Despite the law, more than a dozen Illinois State Police troopers’ squads have been hit throughout the state since the beginning of 2019. The most recent crash before the governor’s address happened on Wednesday, March 20 when a semi hit a trooper and his squad car on Interstate 55.

