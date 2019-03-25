× 70-year-old man reported missing south of the Quad Cities

LITTLE SWAN LAKE, Illinois — A 70-year-old man has been reported missing south of the Quad Cities area and the public is being asked to come forward with any information.

Marty Thurman was reported missing on Saturday, March 23, according to a statement from the Warren County Sheriff’s Department. His family members reported him missing; he was last seen at his home on Friday evening.

The sheriff’s department said Thurman’s car was found Saturday morning at the Little Swan Lake club house.

Little Swan Lake is located about 70 miles south of the Quad Cities.

“Search and water rescue teams were in the area Saturday and Sunday,” said the statement from the sheriff’s department. Search efforts were expected to resume on Monday.

Authorities say no foul play is suspected.

If you have any information, you are asked to call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 309-734-8505 or the Monmouth Dispatch center at 309-734-8383.