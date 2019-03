Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We talk Chicago Cubs Baseball with Corey Fineran from Ivyenvy.com. Chicago made few off season moves now they are ready for the 2019 season. Hear what Corey has to say about the Cubs and about the Ivy Envy Podcast.

Ed Froelich is in his last year as Race Director for the QCT Bix 7, hear one of his favorite stories from the race. Brittney Litton goes "Off The Kuff". The FCA story of the week features Orion's Seth West.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video