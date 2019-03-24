Plungers make a splash for a good cause

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROCK ISLAND, Illinois -- Dozens of brave souls, and some timid ones, took the plunge at Wick's Lake by Jumer's Casino.

Families in shark or unicorn costumes, women in tutus or handcrafted pirate ships, police and fire teams in matching t-shirts, all took to the water for a good cause supporting Special Olympics athletes.

Participants are asked to come up with at least $100 to donate.

The daring ones among the plungers jumped right in to cheers from the crowd. Others had to be coaxed into the frigid 46-degree water.

"This is our sixth year," said Mary Schreiner. She was here with her family, all five members dressed in shark costume.

Her grandson Toland didn't seem to mind the cold water.

"Toland has a special needs brother who isn't able to plunge at all with us this year. But Toland who's three years old stepped up to the plate to become baby shark," she said.

The shark family participated as Team Maddox. They say Maddox is their hero and the motivating force behind their plunge.