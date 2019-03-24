Iowa Falls to Tennessee Recap

Posted 11:07 pm, March 24, 2019, by

Iowa trailed by as many as 25 in their second round NCAA Tournament game against Tennessee.  The Hawkeyes rallied in the second half to tie the game at 71 sending it into overtime.  Iowa would eventually fall to Tennessee 82-77 ending their 2019 season.  Hear what the players had to say after the loss and how they say good bye to their lone Senior Nicholas Baer.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.