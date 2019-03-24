Five fire crews respond to house fire in Davenport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Five fire crews responded to a house fire off of Mississippi Avenue in Davenport, just a little after 8 'o clock on Sunday, March 24th.

There were five people in the house at the time. One adult was transported to the hospital, but there is no word on the condition yet.

Davenport Fire Captain Andrew Burken says the cause of the fire is undetermined, but it started in the kitchen.

"There is minimal damage," Burken said. "We got a little bit of damage in the kitchen, fire damage, and a little bit of water damage in there as well. Otherwise, minimal smoke damage and minimal water damage in the rest of the house."

Burken said crews were able to extinguish the fire quickly.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.