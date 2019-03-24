Ann’s Helping Hands torn down after lease expired

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT BYRON- The thrift store with the big heart was taken down piece by piece.

For over a decade Ann's Helping Hand has been serving those in need. The store was filled to the brim with donated clothing, furniture, and anything else someone might need to restart their life.

"Fire victims, whenever we see someone in need, flood victims, we try to be there," said Ann McCarrel, owner of Ann's Helping Hands.

Townspeople complained the thrift store was an eye sore. Rent went up for Ann and eventually her lease was terminated.

Ann hopes to keep offering her helping hand to the community.

"It makes a big difference when it's done as a community."

A GoFundMe was started to raise money for a new location. You can find more out here.