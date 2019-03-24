× A few more showers to dodge tonight… More active weather later next week

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue this week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. Second crest still on track for parts of the Mississippi River by the Sunday-Monday time period. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Not quite done with the raindrops yet! Expect a few more scattered showers this evening hours before the passage of a cold front drys out the rest of the night. We’ll keep it cloudy for the rest of the night with lows dipping around 30 degrees.

The passage of this front will lead to a brighter but chiller day with highs not getting out of the 40s. Have that light jacket as a northeast breeze will put a bit of a chill from time to time.

This cool down will be short lived though as high temperatures will bounce back into the lower 50s under more sun on Tuesday.

Warmer winds will then blow in for the rest of the work week sending temperatures around 60 degrees during this periods for daytime highs.

However, this will also lead to our next round of showers along with a few thunderstorms. The better coverage appears to take place Thursday night into Friday before chilly 40s return the following weekend.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

