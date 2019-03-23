× Where are the local Easter Egg hunts?

Before you find any eggs, you need to know where the Easter Egg Hunts are happening. Check this list for upcoming Easter activities in your area.

April 7

Rock Island’s 2nd Annual Underwater Egg Hunt: It turns out the Easter Bunny is an excellent swimmer. From 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. thousands of colorful eggs will be ready to grab at the Rock Island Fitness & Activity Center. Bring a swimsuit and a bag for the eggs. Participants will receive a goody bag and a chance to meet the Easter Bunny. The hunt is $5 and pre-registration is required.

Register online or call RIFAC at (309) 732-7275

April 13

Nahant Marsh’s Spring Celebration and Eco-Egg Hunt: From 9 a.m. to noon, kids can tromp around a nature preserve while they search for eggs. The Nahant Marsh Education Center in Davenport will hold a Spring Celebration for kids 3-12. In addition to the egg hunt there will be nature themed activities for families to learn about local wildlife. It is $7 per child or $5 for members. Children two and under can get in for free. Money raised will support environmental education and natural resource projects.

Pre-registration is recommended. Register online or call 563.336.3370.

Muscatine Third Annual Parks & Recreation Easter Egg Hunt: From 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. the Muscatine Parks & Rec Depaertment will hold a family friendly event in Weed Park. The hunt begins at the Rose Garden playground at 10 a.m. The event is free.

For more information call the Parks & Rec department at (563) 263-0241

April 14

Downtown Davenport Egg Hunt: Eggs with candy, live music, face painting, food trucks, and bouncy houses- the CITY Church will hold an Easter extravaganza in downtown Davenport. The celebration will take place after the Sunday service from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Click here for more information.

If you have an event you’d like to be added to this list, send us an email at ‘news@wqad.com’