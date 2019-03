× Man shot while trying to kill a cockroach

DETROIT- A man trying to kill a pest ended up shooting his foot instead.

The wheelchair-bound 50-year-old man threw his shoe at a cockroach inside his home, according to WDIV.

However, he kept his revolver inside the shoe. When he threw his shoe the gun discharged and shot him in the foot.

There is currently no word on the man’s condition.