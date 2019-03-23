× Listen up for the Iowa siren tests

MUSCATINE- Don’t be alarmed when sirens start going off. On March 27 Iowa has its annual state-wide tornado drill.

A test tornado watch alarm will start at about 10 a.m. A test warning will begin at 10:15 a.m.

Additionally, the National Weather Service will turn on the all-hazards weather radio system and the Emergency Alert system on local radio and TV stations.

The outdoor warning sirens in Atalissa, Conesville, Fruitland, Muscatine, Nichols, West Liberty and Wilton will be turned on to see if they’re working.

If there is actual severe weather anywhere in Iowa on March 27 the drill will be postponed until the 28th or 29th.

A press release from Muscatine encouraged citizens to review their home protection plan.