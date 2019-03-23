Iowa Hawkeyes Prepare for Tennessee

Iowa Hawkeyes will play 2-Seed Tennessee in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.  The Hawks have beat some top teams this season and are ready for the challenge of another one.  Luka Garza had a big first game in the opening round win over Cincinnati, Iowa is looking for a repeat performance from the Sophomore Forward.   Iowa players take a shot at guessing the last time the Hawks played in the Sweet 16.

