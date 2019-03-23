Lisa Bluder coached at St. Ambrose from 1984-1990. She brought the Queen Bees to 4 straight National Tournaments. While she was coaching there Robin Becker-Pingeton played for Bluder. Now the two coaches will face each other in round 2 of the NCAA Tournament as Iowa play Missouri.
Coaching Connection between Iowa and Missouri Women’s Basketball
