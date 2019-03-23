Coaching Connection between Iowa and Missouri Women’s Basketball

Posted 11:03 pm, March 23, 2019

Lisa Bluder coached at St. Ambrose from 1984-1990.  She brought the Queen Bees to 4 straight National Tournaments.  While she was coaching there Robin Becker-Pingeton played for Bluder.  Now the two coaches will face each other in round 2 of the NCAA Tournament as Iowa play Missouri.

