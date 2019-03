× Attempted robbery at Bettendorf credit union

—UPDATE: 1:44 p.m.—

The FBI arrived on the scene of the crime.

Bettendorf, Iowa- An attempted robbery took place March 23 at the IH Mississippi Valley Credit Union.

At approximately 1 p.m. two men attempted to rob the credit union north of the Palmer Hills Golf Course.

The current situation at the credit union is unknown. Police have responded.

This is a breaking story. Stay tuned for updates.