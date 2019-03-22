Warrant issued after Apollo building suffers $65,000 in losses

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURLINGTON, Iowa -- Police have issued a warrant for at least one suspect after a string of thefts and vandalism at the Apollo Building.

The planned luxury condos have seen setbacks in the thousands of dollars. Building owner Brian Anderson said thefts and graffiti total up to $65,000, a price he is fronting himself.

The city of Burlington sold the building to Anderson the building back in 2017. He plans to turn the space into luxury condos. He had said he planned to have the first 10 open in late 2018.

Now, police say they have at least one suspect, caught on security cameras on the property. Officials are not releasing the name of that person.

Police also told News 8 they are searching scrap shops to try and recover the stolen items.

This is an ongoing story. News 8 will bring you updates when more information is made available.