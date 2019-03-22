Two men face murder charges in connection with Burlington death investigation

BURLINGTON, Iowa — Warrants were issued for two men wanted in connection with a death investigation out of Burlington.

On Friday, March 22, police arrested 26-year-old Majestic Alexander Malone and were looking for 25-year-old Markell “Kellz” Dishe Price, according to a statement from the Burlington Police Department.

Police said both men were wanted on warrants out of Des Moines County stemming from the March 17 death of 59-year-old Edward “Eddie” Breuer.

Breuer died shortly after being found badly injured in the 400 block of Acres Street. That same day, 49-year-old Stanley Baldwin was taken into custody, charged with willful injury.

Police say Price is considered armed and dangerous and described him as standing 6-feet tall and weighing 225 pounds.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Burlington Police Department at 319-753-8375 or CrimeStoppers at 319-753-6835.