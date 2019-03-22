Studio 8 features The Attic Recording Studios in Geneseo

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GENESEO, Illinois -- There a recording studio at the top of the Geneseo House that's making big sound waves in the Quad City music community.

The Attic Recording Studios is co-owned by Jose Urquiza and Nathan Walker. This unlikely duo met doing what they love doing - playing music.

"I sing for a band based in the Quad Cities called 'Three Years Hollow,'" Urquiza said.

Walker is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina. The two met on the road as they toured, and they found they both had a passion for music production.

Now, they record both local and national bands. One band, Elisium, is from Virginia, but recently moved to Geneseo to work closer with Urquiza and Walker. Elisium was the first band to sign on with The Attic's label. Their music is featured in the video above.

Watch the video for the full story.