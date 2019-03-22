Sound the Alarm exceeds goal, hundreds of families to get new fire alarms

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

QUAD CITIES -- The results are in!

"Sound the Alarm" will serve 294 appointments to freely install new smoke detectors in Quad City homes. That's more than their original goal of 280.

The executive director of the Red Cross says she's also in the process of setting up online appointments. Learn more on their website, here.

Those who already have fire alarms may sign up to get a free battery replacement.

"Sound The Alarm" is a one-day event sponsored by WQAD News 8 where the American Red Cross and local volunteers help people in the community get the fire-safety equipment they need.

