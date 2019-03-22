× Saturday is your day! Soggy Sunday… Big swing in temperatures next week

Flood warnings continue along several area rivers including the Mississippi and Rock. Crests are occurring now and will continue this week. Be prepared for road closures and detours in these areas. Second crest still on track for parts of the Mississippi River by the Sunday-Monday time period. For more information on river levels go to https://water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=DVN

Great end to the work week with plenty of sunshine swimming in that blue ocean sky and temperatures once again jumping into the 50s this afternoon.

After a frosty night with temperatures in the upper 20s comes another round of full sun and highs around the mid to upper 50s for your Saturday. This weekend’s best will be followed by our next system that is still on track to bring our next round of light rainfall on Sunday.

Expect some spots of light rain during the morning before the coverage becomes widespread later that day into the night. Amounts still appear to range between a tenth to a quarter of an inch. Naturally, this will hamper temperatures just a bit with highs in the lower 50s.

Strong cold front will spill quickly from the north by Sunday night slowly ending the shower chance before dawn Monday. Colder winds will be felt to start the week with 40s for both Monday and Tuesday before temperatures soar into the 60s heading into the following weekend. The price we’ll pay will be an increasing chance for showers and even a few thunderstorms. Hopefully, not the drenching variety.

Chief meteorologist James Zahara

Download the News 8 Weather App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here

Download the free News 8 App — for iOS, click here and for Android, click here