Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- The Rock River in Moline is expected to be back under flood stage by March 29.

The Rock River hit its crest over the March 16 weekend. Floodwater still surrounds homes and covers streets.

March 22, Illinois Congresswoman Cheri Bustos toured the QC area to get a better idea of the impact from the rising waters.

Bustos says it's important to see and hear the needs of communities on both the Rock and Mississippi Rivers.

The Quad City National Weather Service is predicting a higher risk of flooding this spring, as well as wetter conditions at the end of March.

Floods are expected to last until the first half of April.