Port Byron not-for-profit thrift store closes, services suspended

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORT BYRON, Illinois -- Ann's Helping Hands, a community thrift store, has closed, according to a Facebook post on the organization's Facebook page.

The store served the Riverdale School District, giving families household items, kids clothes, shoes and more to families in need in exchange for small donations. Disaster victims received goods for free.

News 8 reported in 2018 that the store was at risk of closing. Their lease was set to expire early 2019 without a chance to renew.

Read: Nonprofit faces possible closure if they can't find a new location

In the 20 years the shop's been in business, they've moved nine times, most recently settling at the city limits of Port Byron on Route 84.

The organization has set up a GoFundMe campaign. Their goal is to raise $250,000.

Related: Pay It Forward: Ann's Helping Hands