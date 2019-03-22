NAILED IT OR FAILED IT: Create Lightning Indoors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Spring is HERE, the snow is GONE, and now we just need some LIGHTNING to GREEN things up!

Yes, you read that right. Lightning actually makes our grass green! We don't have any storms in our forecast today - Friday, March 22nd - so we are making our own storm in the studio by creating lightning indoors for NAILED IT OR FAILED IT.

All you need are five items - an aluminum tray, pencils with erasers, thumbtacks, Styrofoam plates, and wool. Click here for the instructions.

Now, I have to deal with the fact that we are sometimes going to FAIL, so that's why I'm including our attempt from Good Morning Quad Cities below. I made a few crucial mistakes and after getting some great help from our viewers and watching a million videos (including this one), I realized we need an aluminum tray that does not have a coating. Also, we need to tape down the plate. And my husband's wool socks may just be the secret weapon. Click the video above to see our second attempt on News 8 at 11am and to learn more about why we need lightning to green up our yards!

Whether we NAILED IT OR FAILED IT, you can never FAIL the Cocktail of the Week. To keep with this week's theme, I made Andrew and Electric Lightning Martini! You'll need:

1/2 Oz. Vodka

1/2 Oz. Coconut Rum

1/2 Oz. Blue Curacao

1 Oz. Lemon-Lime Soda

Lemon Wedge Garnish

Instructions: Shake up the vodka, rum, and blue curacao. Stir in the soda. Pour into martini glass. Garnish with lemon wedge. Cheers!