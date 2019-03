Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOLINE- A local car salesman gave a two-time Purple Heart recipient the gift of mobility.

Local army veteran Leo Kaalberg is the proud new owner of a Honda Accord.

Kaallberg served 4 combat tours in Iraq and has since come upon hard times, he says he couldn't transport his family around town.

But now automotive Central in East Moline gifted him a car.

The first thing Kaalberg says he will do with his new car is to pick up his kids from school.