× Jurors examine evidence against Davenport civil rights commissioner accused of sledgehammer attack

DAVENPORT, Iowa — Jurors have begun examining the evidence against a Davenport Civil Rights Commissioner accused of having attacked her ex-boyfriend with a sledgehammer.

Latrice Lacey is charged with three counts of domestic abuse and one count of first-degree harassment. Her case went to jurors at 11 A.M on Friday.

In trying to get a guilty verdict on all counts, Scott County Assistant Attorney Samuel Huff must prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Lacey attacked her ex-boyfriend Clyde Richardson last April 30 outside his work place on Pershing Avenue, with intent and with a dangerous weapon.

“She showed up there for one reason, to confront him, not talk to, to confront,” Huff told jurors in closing arguments.

“She grabbed hammer, there was no retreat.”

He urged jurors to review the video that recorded it all: “You see exactly how she swings it. Her arm comes up…”

But Lacey’s defense attorney, Murray Bell, says it was Richardson who had been the aggressor.

“It was a pattern of rage, rage, rage. ‘Oh I’m sorry.’ And rage rage rage,” he reminded jurors.

Witnesses testified Richardson choked Lacey and damaged her car in the months leading up to the confrontation.

“He couldn’t control himself, so she goes to a public place …to get it stopped. He attacks her…

Bell says she acted to protect herself and a friend who was with her.

“She was acting in self defense. She was justified,” he said. “She got the hammer after he was on top of her, in the car, and said, ‘I’m gonna kill you!'”

Richardson, Lacey’s ex, never took the stand.

But Huff told jurors, “From day one I told you he wasn’t gonna be here.”

“That makes things difficult. What makes things less difficult is the video recording of this incident,” he said.

The prosecution had the opportunity to leave jurors with the last word: “This was not justification, it was retaliation, plain and simple. She had had enough and she was going to handle it the way she wanted to.”

Lacey could face several years in prison if convicted.