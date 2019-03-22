× It’s Time To Play Ball! Quad Cities River Bandits New General Manager Gives Season Preview

SPRING is finally here, which means the start of the 2019 Season of the Quad Cities River Bandits is just days away!

On Friday, March 22nd, the team’s new General Manager – Jacqueline Holm – is joining us on Good Morning Quad Cities to talk about what fans can expect on Opening Day (Save the Date: It’s Thursday, April 4th!) and what she’s most excited for this season.

Be sure to tune in around 6:15am for her live interview on GMQC.

For information about the River Bandits, click here and for a special way to watch the first game of the season, look below: