Iowa with come from behind win over Cincinnati

Iowa was down by 13 in the first half of the NCAA Tournament to Cincinnati. The Hawkeyes rallied for a 79-72 win to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Hear what the Iowa players had to say about that win. Also, two players from the WQAD viewing area were a big part of the comeback. Bettendorf's Nicholas Baer scored 10 points, Muscatine's Joe Wieskamp with some big 3-pointers, scoring 19 in the win.
