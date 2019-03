Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Iowa Hawkeyes survived round one in the NCAA tournament, after trailing at halftime.

The celebration on Friday, March 22, however, will be short lived, because the team is set to face second-seed Tennessee on Sunday.

Nicholas Baer, Joe Wieskamp, and Jordan Bohannon all made plays down the stretch, giving the Hawks a come-from-behind win against the Cincinnati Bearcats: 79-72.

A win on Sunday would put Iowa in the Sweet 16 for the first time in 20 years.