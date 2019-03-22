× Credit card skimmers reported in Galesburg have impacted dozens, pulled more than $18,000

GALESBURG, Illinois — Dozens of people in Galesburg were the victims of fraudulent charges because of credit card skimmers that took their information.

According to the Galesburg Police Department, about 33 people endured a total loss of $18,400 in the operation, as of Thursday, March 21.

The reports came in early March 2019, according to previous reports. Police said customers from multiple financial institutions were impacted.

Police said the skimmers were likely at one or more businesses in Galesburg. There are no suspects at this time.

The FBI continues to investigate this operation as well as other skimmer reports across the country.