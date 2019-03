Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Brewed Host Dave Levora joined us in the studio to talk about his visit to New Glarus Brewing Company in Wisconsin.

He said the episode about the brewing company was so important that it had to be split into two part.

They talked with Dan Carey from New Glarus and he talked about how they got started and how everything they do starts with taking care of their community.

Catch the episode on WQAD Saturday, March 23 at 10:35 p.m.